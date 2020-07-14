Here is why Democrats are falling back on Trump-Russia conspiracy

Desperate Democrats are back to trying to spread Trump-Russia conspiracies. John Solomon has an idea as to why and it’s outlined in his new book, Fallout.

Apparently, the FBI captured Russians accepting nuclear kickbacks during the Obama years.

Joe Biden had some sketchy ties with the Putin energy cronies. Biden’s energy adviser Amos Hochstein worked directly with Rosatom’s subsidiary Tenex as a lobbyist in the personal sector. Hochstein never mentioned witnessing Putin’s attempts to corner the global uranium market even though he saw the strategy first-hand.

He had even assisted the effort personally. Then, before long, he was directly advising secretary of state Hillary Clinton, her successor John Kerry, and Vice President Biden and even President Obama.

Amos is the tip of the iceberg according to Solomon. After hundreds of hours of scanning documents, John Solomon and his co-author Seamus Bruner came to the conclusion that the Democrats chose Russia and Ukraine for their faux scandals against Donald Trump because they were trying to scare Republicans off Russia in the 2016 election because their efforts at a reset was one of their biggest foreign policy failures.

The prior administration gave billions of dollars of utility contracts to the Russians that made American electricity repairs dependent on Russian uranium and they gave away Uranium One. And when it was all over, Russia invaded Ukraine.

Guys like Hochstein were helping the Russians get a leg up in the U.S. market back to 2008. They were helping the corrupt Russian company Rosatom get contracts away from U.S. companies.

The FBI was not only concerned about this, they knew Rosatom was helping Iran with their nuclear program.

HERE’S SCHIFF FALLING BACK ON RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA

