Violent criminal who put officer in a headlock was quickly released

An officer was put in the most dangerous type of headlock by a man with a long rap sheet. The officer was under assault and fought for his life. He suffered abrasions to his face as a result of the attack.

Two officers were simply trying to disperse a crowd when a crowd formed, taunting the officers. They became abusive. Criminals and other sketchy individuals are now free to do that in New York, especially in New York City.

The PBA is infuriated that the criminal who did it was allowed to go free immediately.

As the officers tried to control the crowd, a man put the officer in a headlock for 4 seconds. This disturbing video shows, in an instant the two officers found themselves surrounded by angry, taunting bystanders and their lives endangered.

The crowd cheered, as a man they were trying to arrest put one of the two officers in a headlock — a maneuver they themselves will, under a new City Council bill, soon face misdemeanor charges for using.

“F–k him up! F–k him up!” an unidentified man who filmed the lawless encounter shouts as the suspect wraps his right arm around one cop’s neck.

The dangerous grip lasts a chilling four seconds, video from the July 1 melee at Grand Concourse, and Morris Avenue shows.

Then the captive cop falls to the ground. At that point, the suspect breaks the headlock and runs off.

“They smoked you, p—y!” the man filming is then heard taunting. “You just got smoked, p—y!” screamed one of the morons in the crowd.

The perp has a long arrest record, arrested 11 times for charges including gang assault, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, and robbery, among others.

The perp’s lawyer showed up at the precinct where his client was held briefly with a partial video of the attack. The clip left out the part where the criminal kept kicking the cop’s camera down the street prior to the officers attempting to arrest him.

The suspect wound up released without charges pending further investigation by the Bronx DA’s Office, sources said.

The PBA tweeted on the 12th, “We expect the Bronx DA to review the case and bring real charges, carrying real penalties, forthwith. If that doesn’t happen, we should just run up the white flag and admit that the criminals are in charge.”

Watch SBA President Ed Mullins: