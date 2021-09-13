Here it comes! CCP prepares to take over Taiwan

















The Chinese propaganda outlet, China Daily, now claims that more than half of China’s diplomatic troubles stem from the Taiwan question. This statement was in an op-ed. Op-eds in China Daily are used to warn of their future plans.

The latest article preparing us for a Taiwan invasion states, “In the long run, the cost of maintaining the current peace in the Taiwan Straits will only increase for the Chinese mainland. The US and Japan have countless levers to collude with the island of Taiwan, which will constantly consume the Chinese mainland’s diplomatic resources and energy.”

“…the Chinese mainland has to take fundamental measures, engaging in a resolute struggle so that to stop the situation across the Taiwan Straits from deteriorating, deter the DPP authority and its supporters, and firmly seize the strategic initiative of the regional situation.

“Sending PLA fighter jets over the island of Taiwan is a step we must take. The move will pose a fundamental warning to the Taiwan authorities and bring about reconstruction of the situation across the Taiwan Straits. It will be a clear declaration of China’s sovereignty over Taiwan island, and create unprecedented conditions for us to further implement this sovereignty.”

With the weakest, most communistic president the United States has ever had, in charge, Taiwan will be lost just as Hong Kong was lost.

Under Joe Biden, the US is compromised and has little weight with the Chinese Communists. Even a high school in Colorado had to change their terminology on Taiwan to refer to it as “Taiwan, Province of China.”

“Trying to give some students a taste of foreign affairs, Colorado’s Regis Jesuit High School applied for credentials to attend the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women,” the WSJ writes, “the U.N. committee that accredits such groups emailed the school. It said there was a hiccup: Regis Jesuit’s website used incorrect terminology for Taiwan, the democratically governed island. The committee suggested modifying it to ‘Taiwan, Province of China’.”

Japan said they would stand up for Taiwan if the US does. They are also under threat.

Biden won’t do a thing to help them either.

