MSM is ignoring Rose McGowan’s story about Gavin Newsom

















On Sunday, Republican frontrunner Larry Elder appeared in Los Angeles alongside actor and activist Rose McGowan, who accused Newsom’s wife, First Partner Jennifer Lynn Siebel Newsom, of pressuring her against speaking out against disgraced movie mogul and now-convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

“Those allegations are outrageous and false and says everything you need to know about [Elder’s] campaign,” Newsom said.

Jennifer Newsom offered money to Rose McGowan to hide the calls, according to the actress.

In an interview with BlazeTV host Dave Rubin, the “Charmed” star claimed that Newsom called her about six months before The New York Times first broke the news about Weinstein’s predatory history, asking in not-so-subtle terms how much money McGowan would be willing to accept to refuse to go on the record with her story.

“[Newsom] called me and she set up a meeting with me to meet her somewhere in Brentwood [California],” McGowan said. She recalled that when she arrived, she became “very creeped out” and left. Newsom then called her again on behalf of David Boies, one-time attorney for Bill and Hillary Clinton who represented Weinstein in his criminal trial.

“So this woman I don’t know, some blonde lady with the last name Newsom, cold calls me and [says], ‘David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy,” McGowan said. When Rubin pressed McGowan on what she thought Newsom meant by that, McGowan speculated Newsom was referring to “fiscal remuneration.”

McGowan released receipts from the meet.

The media won’t cover it because they don’t care about women.

