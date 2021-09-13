Full-on tyranny from Dr. Fauci as he pushes mandatory vaccines for new groups of people

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the NIAID director, wants unvaccinated Americans banned from air travel and mandatory vaccinations of school children.

In the clip below, Dr. Fauci is equating an mRNA drug with no long-term history to polio vaccinations of school children.

He also wants no exemptions to vaccination mandates, regardless of rights or immunity. Fauci has no respect for individual rights, none.

There is no science to back this up.


