Full-on tyranny from Dr. Fauci as he pushes mandatory vaccines for new groups of people

















Dr. Anthony Fauci, the NIAID director, wants unvaccinated Americans banned from air travel and mandatory vaccinations of school children.

In the clip below, Dr. Fauci is equating an mRNA drug with no long-term history to polio vaccinations of school children.

He also wants no exemptions to vaccination mandates, regardless of rights or immunity. Fauci has no respect for individual rights, none.

There is no science to back this up.

NEW – Dr. Fauci calls for unvaccinated Americans to be banned from air travel and to mandate #COVID19 vaccines for school children.pic.twitter.com/AyYL0F8xkM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021

