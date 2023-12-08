DC Threatens to Send Our Children to Ukraine as Strangers Flood Our Border

This bears mentioning again. The out-of-control administration in the White House is threatening outright war with Russia over Ukraine. It’s amazing that DC is threatening us with sending ground troops when the border is wide open in our country.

Enormous numbers of illegal crossers are flooding the border. We had 14,000 enter on Wednesday alone.

BREAKING: Masses of illegal immigrants walking down the middle of the highway in and out of Lukeville, AZ right now after another border wall breach and mass illegal crossing in a different area than our reports today. Lots of African men & families from MX & Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/hSkQSKWzO2 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 8, 2023

Remember when Ukraine’s George Washington Zelensky said if we didn’t keep sending him cash and weapons, we’d have to send our soldiers to die in the Russian shredder? Well, now Americans are under threat. Joe Biden and Lloyd Austin are saying much the same thing. They predict Russia will try to invade the Baltics and we’ll have no choice.

Never forget what this POS said in February!! “Ukraine will need fresh young Americans to help fight on the ground. The U.S. will have to send their sons and daughters to war, and they will be dying.” pic.twitter.com/JDNtf3IFUC — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) December 7, 2023

As we reported on Wednesday, Rep. McCaul quoted Austin as saying: “If [Vladimir] Putin takes over Ukraine, he’ll get Moldova, Georgia, then maybe the Baltics,” House Foreign Affairs Chairman and warmonger Michael McCaul (R-TX) told The Messenger after Austin and other senior Biden administration officials briefed House lawmakers on their request for more aid for Ukraine.

He didn’t present evidence that is Putin’s goal.

“And then the idea that we’ll have to put troops on the ground in Secretary Austin’s word was very likely,” McCaul added. “That’s what we’re trying to avoid.”

It seems like we have miscreants leading our military, hiring as many people as they can according to their immutable characteristics. How many girls and transgenders are in our woke army?

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson confirmed it on Thursday.

According to Carlson, Austin spoke at a classified briefing for members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday and at one point told members that “we’ll send your uncles, cousins and sons to fight Russia” unless Kiev gets the $60 billion in aid requested by the White House.

“The Biden administration is openly threatening Americans over Ukraine,” Carlson said on X (formerly Twitter), summarizing Austin’s message as “Pay the oligarchs or we’ll kill your kids.”

“He really said this?” asked X owner Elon Musk.

“He really did. Confirmed,” Carlson replied.

Here’s Biden explaining that if we don’t help Ukraine to win, Russia will attack the Baltics, and we’ll be at war.

BREAKING: President Biden indicates he would be willing to start World War Three with “American troops fighting Russian troops,” if Putin expands operations. WATCH pic.twitter.com/aT3t7bRkqu — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 6, 2023

