Here’s Trump’s statement about Twitter ban — immediately deleted

President Donald Trump responded to Twitter’s move to permanently suspend his account from its platform late Friday. He strongly condemned the big tech giant for not standing up for free speech. Twitter deleted this in minutes.

Rush Limbaugh left Twitter after they banned President Trump.

The president said he anticipates a “big announcement” soon and that his team is negotiating with other sites and is also looking at building a separate platform.

“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me—and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me,” Trump said in a statement.

“Twitter may be a private company, but without the government’s gift of Section 230, they would not exist for long,” he added.

“I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!” he said.

“Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely,” Trump continued.

“STAY TUNED!”

This came from the President’s @POTUS account and was quickly deleted by Twitter, which stated:

“Using another account to try to evade a suspension is against our rules. We have taken steps to enforce this with regard to recent Tweets from the @POTUS account.”

“For government accounts, such as @POTUS and @WhiteHouse, we will not suspend those accounts permanently but will take action to limit their use.”

Twitter is really saying they are more powerful than the President and they want you to know it. But the Ayatollah threatening to kill the President doesn’t get taken down.

