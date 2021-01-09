President Chi Police Union believes leftist provocateurs were at MAGA rally

The president of the Chicago police union believes the Capitol protests were infiltrated by the far-left.

The leader of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police John Catanzara spoke out this week about the crowds at the Capitol. He said it was largely pro-Trump demonstrators who were frustrated the election was stolen.

However, the union leader said people should be ashamed if they believe the crowd was 100 percent supporters of the President.

“To think there’s not a possibility that Antifa did infiltrate–even a handful of them in that crowd,” Catanzara said. “To make the optics look bad.”

[We do know that radical leftist John Sullivan was standing next to the Air Force veteran who was killed by a plainclothes officer]

He also compared the protests to demonstrations in Democrat-led cities over the summer. “There was no arson, there was no burning of anything, there was no looting, there was very little destruction of property,” Catanzara told WBEZ in a Wednesday evening phone interview. “It was a bunch of pissed-off people that feel an election was stolen, somehow, some way.”

“There’s no fights. There’s no, obviously, violence in this crowd. They pushed past security and made their way to the Senate chamber. Did they destroy anything when they were there? No.”

“Patriotic Americans traveled from all over the country, risking their lives, to support the president and demand a fair election process. Instead, they’re condemned by just about every media outlet and government official, as terrorists, because of a handful of infiltrators. It angers me that the MAGA Patriots will be forever marred by the actions of those anarchists. We are peaceful, law-abiding, hardworking people who want to live in a free, United States of America.”

