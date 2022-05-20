Here’s What CNN Decided to Do With Chris Wallace

CNN has decided what they’ll do with Chris Wallace, who allegedly left his cushy job and megabucks at Fox to become part of the exciting new CNN+ Livestream. It folded after a month and $300 million dollars but Wallace has a contract.

CNN had to find a cushy niche for him. The 74-year-old will now appear on CNN Sunday night conducting interviews, according to Axios and ABC News.

Yawn.

“Warner Bros. Discovery executives haven’t been shy about their intentions for CNN, saying repeatedly that they want to focus the network’s future on nonpartisan reporting instead of personality programming at primetime.”

Nonpartisan reporting will be a novelty for Wallace but he’s good with the no-personality thing. He was an obnoxious, unpopular bore on Fox and should prove to match that success on CNN. Wallace pretended neutrality as he favored Democrats mightily.

He never had great ratings, just a cushy job on Fox News Sunday. In fact, the ratings have gone up now that he’s gone.

It’s unlikely any Republicans followed him to CNN and Democrats don’t like him either.

Wallace was angry about Tucker and his specials, one was on January 6th. He was jealous and he’s a Democrat. As far as he’s concerned, January 6th was an insurrection and The Green New Deal is a “heck of a good idea.”

Wallace eventually said that he had actually decided to leave Fox after the claims about the 2020 election. He told the New York Times, “I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion. But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable. I spent a lot of 2021 looking to see if there was a different place for me to do my job.”

This is the guy who thought Christine Blasey-Ford was “credible, very credible, very credible.”

Who can forget how he handled the debate between Donald Trump and Dementia Joe.

Chris Licht, the new CNN Worldwide chairman said that at CNN, “We aspire to be a beacon for the kind of journalism that is essential to democracy.”

CNN has been telegraphing a renewed emphasis on news, with less commentary.

That’s good but if they think Wallace will get them there, they are off to a very bad start.

