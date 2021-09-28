Heretic NY Gov Hochul thinks God wants her to bully people into getting vaxxed

















Beatific and unelected Governor Kathy Hochul gave a sermon to New Yorkers over the weekend, claiming to speak for God. She called for people to become her “apostles” and spoke to New Yorkers like children as she flashed her ‘vaxxed’ necklace.

“I wear the vaccinated necklace all the time to say ‘I’m vaccinated,’ she preached. “All of you, yes, I know you’re vaccinated. You’re the smart ones.” [And the rest of you are stupid]

“But you know there are people out there who aren’t listening to God and what God wants. You know this. They are. I need you to be my apostles. I need you to go out and talk about it and say ‘we owe this to each other. We love one another.’ Jesus taught us to love one another and how do you show that love but to care about each other enough to say, ‘please get vaccinated because I love you. I want you to live.”

Oh, by the way, she WON’T GIVE A RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION. Did God tell her that too?

Anyone falling for this? Anyone? Watch:

She’s an obnoxious scam artist. Who is she convincing with this:

Candace Owens slammed her and did a great job of it. It’s funny and true.

