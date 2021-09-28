Despite proof Border Patrol didn’t whip people, Psaki says it’s still unacceptable

















Even CNN admitted the insinuation that Border Patrol agents ‘whipped’ migrants was “patently false.” And the reporter who took the photos explained that he didn’t see anyone whipped — the photo was misleading. None of that matters to Jen Psaki.

The Border Patrol officers on horseback were reining the horses as hordes of humanity poured across the border illegally. None of the men did anything wrong at all and followed guidelines. When DHS Secretary Mayorkas was at the border shortly before the incident, he saw them doing exactly what they were doing the week of the photo and said nothing.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki doesn’t care about any of that. She said it was still unacceptable.

A reporter asked Psaki, “The El Paso Times has walked back their claim that border agents were using whips to deter Haitian migrants. This is kind of a controversy. Some people are weighing what is a whip versus what is a rein. And the El Paso Times put out a clarification saying, ‘It was not an actual whip.’ Does that change anything for the administration, in light of the statements that were made last week?”

Psaki responded, “I don’t think anyone could look at those photos and think that was appropriate action or behavior or something that should be accepted within our administration. There’s an investigation. That’s ongoing. We’ll let that play out. But our reaction to the photos has not changed.”

WOW! Fortunately, Texas Governor Abbot will hire anyone they fire.

Watch:

.@PressSec says that the distinction between whipping immigrants and using horse reins does not change the circumstances regarding the investigation and disciplining of border patrol agents. “Our reaction to the photos has not changed.” pic.twitter.com/a6eAHF7N24 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 27, 2021

