Heritage Oversight Project Tracked Crooks’s Visitors

During the grilling of Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle yesterday, she refused to say if there was a second shooter and referred that and most questions to the FBI, a weaponized agency of the government. Her response added to speculation.

According to officials at his high school who posted information about him on their website, Crooks was a good student who was not bullied. It is different from the media narrative based on some student interviews.

Allegedly, Crooks didn’t have a record of discipline or criminal activity, not even a traffic ticket. His place of employment said he passed the background check, and they had no concerns about him.

That’s all hard to believe. Teachers are very perceptive and usually there is something other than he is a loner.

Cheatle was not forthcoming, and the FBI is using their usual cover for their silence, which is we can’t reveal any information since it is under investigation. There is no transparency.

The Heritage Oversight Project attempts to keep our government honest, and had an interesting analysis of visitors to the Crooks home and connections at his place of work.

The Project describes their work as keeping the government “responsible and accountable”:

The Oversight Project works for a government that is responsible and accountable to its citizens. We use Freedom of Information Act requests and other means to make government more transparent to the public and to allow Congress to use its oversight authorities with maximum effectiveness. The requests and analysis of information are informed by Heritage’s deep policy expertise. By its nature, the Oversight Project primarily engages in disseminating information to the public.

They went to work on Thomas Crooks, the would-be Trump assassin, an unlikely candidate for recruitment by a third party, or is he?

They used targeted ads to track Crooks and associates. They tracked regular visitors to Crook’s home and workplace and followed them. They included the frequent or regular links on X.

Someone who regularly visited Crooks’s home and work also visited a building in Washington, DC, located in Gallery Place.

“This is in the same vicinity of an FBI office on June 26, 2023,” the Oversight Project said.

The person with the device might have just visited the Capital One Arena and not an FBI office, which appears to be a bit further. It’s hard to say if it means anything, but it’s very interesting.

