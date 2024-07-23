Kamala Harris Will Meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu

Second-tier officials met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he arrived in the United States. It is a serious violation of protocol.

According to The Jerusalem Post this morning, an aide said Kamala Harris will meet with him after Biden canceled his meeting with the Israeli PM.

Her aide added that Harris cannot preside over Netanyahu’s planned address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday because she is traveling to Indianapolis that day for a previously scheduled event.

Right, she was unavailable. It’s her message to Dearborn.

In Harris ‘ absence, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Ben Cardin will preside over Netanyahu’s address.

Politico reported that Netanyahu also requested an in-person meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Hopefully, he will meet with him.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

arrives in the U.S. No one of importance to greet him. Zelensky would’ve had a band playing and cheerleaders performing. Netenyahu has requested a meeting with Trump and he’s not the only world leader hoping Trump can help set things right. pic.twitter.com/3Z7XznPe1g — Take a Stand (@keepitwilder) July 23, 2024