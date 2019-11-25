Hero Dog Conan Honored at the White House

Hero dog Conan was honored at the White House Monday with a medal and a plaque for capturing terrorist al-Baghdadi in Syria. Conan was wounded during the raid he helped make successful. The hero dog recovered quickly and went on to participate in other raids.

The President joked with reporters and told them if they opened their mouths, he would attack. You “have to be very careful.”

It’s not clear if the reporters liked the joke.

President Trump joked about the dog being “dangerous.” He added that he’s “honored to have Conan here.”

Against guns shot off by twelve terrorists, Conan would have no chance so it is amazing he succeeded.

Conan is not retiring yet. They go for six years and then retire.

Watch: