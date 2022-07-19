Hero of Greenwood Park Mall Engaged a Killer After Pushing His Girlfriend to Safety

Elishjah Dicken, 22, pushed his 19-year-old girlfriend Shea Goldman to safety before he engaged the crazed killer, Jonathan Sapirman. Sapirman came out of the bathroom, killed three innocent people, including a married couple, and wounded two others, including a woman and a 12-year-old child.

The killer tried to go back into the bathroom but fell as Mr. Dicken fired from a distance. Mr. Dicken propped himself against a poll and shot ten times with a handgun from 40 yards away. That’s a good shot.

Shea Goldman’s grandmother discusses the event with WHTR news on this link.

Miss Goldman’s grandmother said to pray for Eli. It is hard to take the life of another person.

The murdered innocents are Pedro Pineda, 56, Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, and Victor Gomez, 30.

The gunman, named by the Marion County coroner as Jonathan Sapirman, 20, of Greenwood, was shot and killed only two minutes into the rampage.

Sapirman, 20, of Greenwood, Indiana, fired 24 rounds before he was shot and killed at the scene by a Good Samaritan, Eli Dicken.

Sapirman was from a troubled family, court records obtained by Heavy reveal, and his brother sought guardianship of him after his mother lost her job and ended up in a shelter after his parents divorced.

Those court records reveal that he had a juvenile history of assault, including at school.

The mother battled the brother for custody after she started a career as a nurse.

The following are allegedly his posts, posted 20 minutes before he walked to the mall with two rifles and a handgun. He then stayed in the bathroom for one hour and two minutes and came out shooting.

