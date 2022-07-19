Chicago Police Supervisor Orders Halt to Pursuit of Potential Murderers

By
M Dowling
-
2
22

Chicago Police were in hot pursuit of a car with four potential murderers when they were ordered to terminate the chase. The victim was a 56-year-old man wh was shot in the head and died.

Police were ordered to stop chasing the car that officers saw being used by three gunmen in a murder just minutes earlier.

The pursuit of the four men — three of the men were reportedly captured on video firing shots by a CPD surveillance camera — came just one day after the Sun-Times reported that violent crime arrests in the city are at historic lows, CWB Chicago reported.

Website CrimesDown.com caught the transmissions from start to finish. The last one has the supervisor ordering them to stop the chase.

After being told to stop pursuing the car, a stunned officer responded, “The car wanted for the murder?”

Another officer is heard responding, “This department is a joke.”

new vehicle pursuit policy in August 2020 directs officers to consider when a vehicle should pursue. It states that CPD will not discipline any member to end a motor vehicle pursuit.

According to the media, pursuits are supposed to end for minor crimes. This was murder.

Listen:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
9 minutes ago

It’s up to the People of Chicago to stop the Stupidity. I don’t think Chicago has ever been free of corruption.

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
23 minutes ago

More of the brave New World. Oops! Guess it is not brave. 🙁

1
Reply