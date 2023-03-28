Biden Administration Is Coming for Your Air Conditioners

Remember when Morning Joe and other mainstream media told us we were conspiracy theorists for saying the Biden administration plans to eliminate gas stoves? That was after they started to eliminate gas-powered cars and diesel trucks. Within a week, it became eminently and profoundly clear they would eliminate our gas stoves. They had already begun to do so in commercial buildings in several cities.

Biden and his eco-insane bureaucrats are now coming for your air conditioning units. You knew it was coming, didn’t you? This is all highly radical and unnecessary.

The Biden administration announced its latest home appliance regulations this week, targeting air conditioners, claiming it would reduce the nation’s carbon emissions. They are destroying your standard of living in real-time.

The Department of Energy (DOE) finalized the energy efficiency standards for home air conditioning units, window air conditioners, and portable air cleaners.

Absurdly, they claim it will save us money. Jen Granholm said it will:

“Today’s announcement builds on the historic actions President Biden took last year to strengthen outdated energy efficiency standards, which will help save on people’s energy bills and reduce our nation’s carbon footprint,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

“DOE will continue to engage with our public and private sector partners to finalize additional proposals like today’s that lower household energy costs and deliver the safer, healthier communities that every American deserves,” she continued.

Their standards are extreme, and unreasonable, and the benefits almost definitely won’t come to pass if history tells us anything.

Window air conditioners are also known as room air conditioners. They can be put into window frames. According to the Energy Department, they are the primary cooling source for 21.4 million U.S. households.

DOE Fantasy

The new standards would save consumers a total of about $1.5 billion per year on their electricity bills, the fabulists of the Energy Department said. They also expect the standards to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 106 million metric tons over 30 years. That is the equivalent of the annual emissions of 13.4 million homes.

That’s all fabricated. They can say anything. These changes will cost manufacturers a total of about $82.1 million.

Biden’s handlers are targeting the warmer climates in red states, wittingly or unwittingly.

Expect a lot more Bidenflation when we can least afford it. As usual, minorities and the elderly will suffer the most. Window units will significantly increase in price. Black people and the elderly die more from heat than non-elderly whites.

According to KFF, these are CDC numbers:

From 2005 to 2015, the rates of emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses increased by 67% for African Americans, 63% for Hispanic people, 53% for Asian Americans, and 27% for White people. CDC data also show that between 2004 to 2018, American Indian and Alaska Native people had the highest rates of heat-related death, followed by Black people.

And you thought black people were the only people they cared about. They don’t care about any of us.

