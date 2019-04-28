There were several remarkable heroes at Chabad synagogue after a young terrorist killed one and injured three others. There were people who risked their lives to save the children. One woman gave her life protecting the Rabbi.

THE HERO WHO SAVED CHILDREN

A 34-year-old man showed tremendous courage when gunfire erupted inside the San Diego area synagogue Saturday as the congregants celebrated the end of Passover. He ran through a hail of bullets with the children in tow, despite being shot along the way.

The 19-year-old killer opened fire with and AR as worshippers gathered for prayer.

“[The gunman] was just shooting, shooting, shooting, shooting. Like crazy. Just spraying,” said Danny Almog, whose friend Almog Peretz was shot in a leg while running with the children to safety.

Witnesses said Peretz grabbed children during the gunfire and ran with them to the exits. Peretz “grabbed all the kids in his hands and was just running towards the exit when he saw another kid over there” Almog told Fox 5. “He grabbed him and started running and [that’s when] the shooter shot him in the leg. He didn’t care. He kept on running with the kids and just ran out.”

Peretz, the rabbi and an 11 year-old girl are all recovering in the same hospital from gunshot wounds. Lori Kaye 60, died in the hospital from her injuries.

This man is being called a hero. A friend says 34-year-old Almog Peretz saved children during today's synagogue shooting in Poway.

THE WOMAN WHO GAVE HER LIFE FOR HER RABBI

The deceased victim was Lori Gilbert-Kaye. She was an incredible hero. According to a friend who wrote of her bravery on Facebook, Ms. Gilbert-Kaye was shot while shielding Rabbi Goldstein.

“Lori Gilbert-Kaye is a Jewish hero, and will be remembered as a hero in Jewish history. She sacrificed her own life, throwing herself in the path of the murderer’s bullets to save the life of the rabbi,” outgoing minister Naftali Bennett says in a statement Sunday morning.”

Ronit Lev told Israel Radio that she was in the synagogue saying Kaddash for her mother. “She was the most giving person I ever met,” she said.

TWO OTHER HEROES

The Rabbi Yisorel Goldstein was also a hero. Despite being shot and losing two fingers, he continued the sermon, comforting the congregants. He prayed for peace.

There was another hero, a Border Patrol agent inside the synagogue who fired at Earnest, missing him, but struck his vehicle. The shooter, John Earnest called 911 after the shooting and told police he was the shooter. The President praised the Border Patrol agent last night.

"The strength of our nation is found in the heart of our people… Tonight, America's heart is with the victims of the horrific synagogue shooting in Poway, CA."

THE HERO WHO SAVED A 5-YEAR-OLD

The 8-year-old child who was shot recently moved to the area because it’s safer. Her uncle Maariv was with her and shielded another five year-old from bullets. He was a hero too.

We’ve already posted the screed the terrorist published on 4 Chan shortly before the shootings. He claimed to be the arsonist of a mosque last month in nearby Escondido. There were no injuries at that time.

Judging from his manifesto, this was a vicious hate crime.

THIS HATEFUL CARTOON WAS THE PRODUCT OF THE NY TIMES

Just this past Thursday, the NY Times published an awful racist cartoon.

This anti-semitic cartoon appeared in the New York Times on Thursday. Two days later, a gunman opened fire on a Chabad Synagogue in San Diego. Later this week is Yom Hashoah.

Attacks on Jews are increasing in the United States, especially in our colleges. It must stop.

THE HATE IS ANSWERED WITH HATE TOWARDS AN INNOCENT PRESIDENT

Even though President Trump is very pro-Israel, there are leftists trying to pin the crime on him. Obama’s former U.S. diplomat Joel Rubin connected the attacker to Trump’s rhetoric as Fox News cut to commercial. People on social media tried to make an issue out of him being cut off but it was not what they think.

The Fox guest commented on the alleged rise of anti-Semitism since the election of Trump and said, “‘Jews will not replace us’ was the chant in Charlottesville” in August 2017, and just the other day the president essentially said they were fair.”

Fox then suddenly cut to commercial. Rubin said it was a legitimate commercial break. He was on again after the break.

First of all, the Charlottesville tale is a hoax. Secondly, BOTH THE INSANE LEFT AND THE INSANE RIGHT at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville were railing against Jews. One of the Antifa said, “we all hate Jews.”

Mr. Rubin is an irrational hater. The President’s rhetoric did nothing. The killer hated the President. Rubin’s furthering the hate with his false accusations. The President has always been supportive of the Jewish people. The only Muslims he is concerned about are terrorists who adhere to a radical form of Islam.

There have always been more attacks on Jews in this country than any other religion.

Thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by the shooting at the Synagogue in Poway, California. God bless you all. Suspect apprehended. Law enforcement did outstanding job. Thank you!