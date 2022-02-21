He’s Back! Trump’s Truth Social App Set for Launch Tomorrow

Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, appears set to launch in Apple’s App Store on Monday, according to posts from an executive on a test version viewed by Reuters.

In a series of posts late on Friday, a verified account for the network’s chief product officer, listed as Billy B., answered questions on the app from people invited to use it during its test phase. One user asked him when the app, which has been available this week for beta testers, would be released to the public, according to screenshots viewed by Reuters.

“We’re currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday, Feb. 21,” the executive responded.

Devin Nunes said Sunday that Donald Trump’s Truth Social will hit the Apple App Store on Monday and will be fully operational by the end of March.

California Rep. Nunes told Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo that the social media platform should be fully operational by the end of next month.

“This week, we will begin to roll out people on the Apple App store,” Nunes said in his Sunday morning interview. “That’s going to be awesome because we’re going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform.”

Nunes is retiring from Congress at the end of this year to join Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) as the Chief Executive.

Truth is Trump’s post-presidency social media venture, branded as a Free Speech platform alternative to Big Tech companies like Twitter and Facebook.

The aim is to have limited censorship and moderation.

Trump and Nunes were both booted from Twitter for multiple violations.

