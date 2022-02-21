Canadian MP Immediately Silenced After Asking About Klaus Schwab

On Saturday, the Canadian Parliament continued to discuss the Emergencies Act being used on trucker protesters of the Freedom Convoy 2022. As the session proceeded with most of the members on Zoom, MP Colin Carrie asked about Klaus Schwab and his influence on the Trudeau regime.

He wanted to know why Schwab bragged about “infiltrating governments around the world,” including over “half of Canada’s cabinet.”

Carrie’s feed was suddenly cut.

The Speaker called for order as he shakily claimed a “very, very, very bad audio.”

Yeah, that’s believable.

MP Charles Angus – visibly angered just over the question – accused Carrie of spreading “misinformation”.

Watch:

On behalf of a constituent, Conservative MP Colin Carrie asks about the World Economic Forum’s influence on Canadian politicians. He gets cut off and NDP MP Charlie Angus says Carrie is spreading “disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/LKWMPDyLFW — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) February 19, 2022

He is straight out of central casting for bond villains. — (((bacibobi1919))) (@bacibobi1919) February 19, 2022

Klaus Schwab on Trudeau’s loyalty to the World Economic Forum & not to the Canadian people. pic.twitter.com/8VaTKMAnb6 — TheNo1Waffler (@TheNo1Waffler) February 15, 2022

This is the Nazi-like villain. He fits the prototype of a monster, obliterating the Republics and democracies around the world for his dream of world leadership. He infiltrated governments with his young Marxist militants.

It seems fantastical but they are openly talking about it, bragging about it. They do believe it’s too late to stop them.

Watch:

