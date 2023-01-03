Hey, Crenshaw, This Is Why McCarthy Is Not Speaker

After Kevin McCarthy lost the first round of votes for Speaker, Rep. Crenshaw called the dissenters “narcissists” and “enemies.” He claimed they were only looking for acclaim. In fact, that’s Crenshaw’s ongoing problem. Pedro Gonzalez listed some of the reasons why McCarthy blew it and needs to go in case Crenshaw can’t figure it out himself..

Dan Crenshaw is a moron. There are legitimate reasons to oppose Kevin McCarthy. Here’s why 1/ https://t.co/Kq1tmcV43s — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) January 3, 2023

McCarthy held crucial leadership roles in the House when Republicans held the presidency and both chambers of Congress, yet achieved very little.

Horowitz: McCarthy passed budget bills with Dem support during the Trump years. “Every single major budget bill that passed under McCarthy’s leadership as floor leader of the last GOP House, which was when the GOP controlled the trifecta and commanded full stewardship over the policies, was passed with more Democrat support than Republican support.”

“McCarthy not only failed on every single budget bill as floor leader during the era of trifecta control, but he literally passed bills that were so palatable to the Left that nearly every radical Democrat supported them, while any semi-conservative Republican opposed them.”

All this excludes the fact that the political machine around McCarthy spent millions of dollars *actively undermining* guys like Joe Kent ahead of the midterms.

washingtonpost.com: How Kevin McCarthy’s political machine worked to sway the GOP field Allies spent millions in a sometimes secretive effort to weed out candidates who could cause the House leader trouble or jeopardize GOP victories in November.

McCarthy already had his chance. He completely blew it. Worse than that, he used his position to attack people to his right. His big sell before the midterm elections was “entitlement reform.”

washingtonpost.com: GOP to use the debt limit to force spending cuts, McCarthy says. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he wouldn’t “predetermine” whether debt ceiling discussions, including Medicare and Social Security changes.

Crenshaw is resorting to the same tactics as Democrats – calling us names to shut us up.

Here’s Crenshaw showing where his heart lies:

Let’s get some truth on the record: @Liz_Cheney has a hell of a lot more backbone than most, & is a principled leader with a fierce intellect. She will continue to be a much needed leader in the conference, with my full support. We can disagree without tearing eachother apart. https://t.co/yMLary1kLj — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 13, 2021

Related