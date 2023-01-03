Hey, Crenshaw, This Is Why McCarthy Is Not Speaker

After Kevin McCarthy lost the first round of votes for Speaker, Rep. Crenshaw called the dissenters “narcissists” and “enemies.” He claimed they were only looking for acclaim. In fact, that’s Crenshaw’s ongoing problem. Pedro Gonzalez listed some of the reasons why McCarthy blew it and needs to go in case Crenshaw can’t figure it out himself..
Dan Crenshaw is a moron. There are legitimate reasons to oppose Kevin McCarthy. Here’s why 1/ https://t.co/Kq1tmcV43s
— Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) January 3, 2023
- McCarthy held crucial leadership roles in the House when Republicans held the presidency and both chambers of Congress, yet achieved very little.
- Horowitz: McCarthy passed budget bills with Dem support during the Trump years. “Every single major budget bill that passed under McCarthy’s leadership as floor leader of the last GOP House, which was when the GOP controlled the trifecta and commanded full stewardship over the policies, was passed with more Democrat support than Republican support.”
- “McCarthy not only failed on every single budget bill as floor leader during the era of trifecta control, but he literally passed bills that were so palatable to the Left that nearly every radical Democrat supported them, while any semi-conservative Republican opposed them.”
- All this excludes the fact that the political machine around McCarthy spent millions of dollars *actively undermining* guys like Joe Kent ahead of the midterms.
- washingtonpost.com: How Kevin McCarthy’s political machine worked to sway the GOP field Allies spent millions in a sometimes secretive effort to weed out candidates who could cause the House leader trouble or jeopardize GOP victories in November.
- McCarthy already had his chance. He completely blew it. Worse than that, he used his position to attack people to his right. His big sell before the midterm elections was “entitlement reform.”
- washingtonpost.com: GOP to use the debt limit to force spending cuts, McCarthy says. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he wouldn’t “predetermine” whether debt ceiling discussions, including Medicare and Social Security changes.
Crenshaw is resorting to the same tactics as Democrats – calling us names to shut us up.
Here’s Crenshaw showing where his heart lies:
Let’s get some truth on the record: @Liz_Cheney has a hell of a lot more backbone than most, & is a principled leader with a fierce intellect. She will continue to be a much needed leader in the conference, with my full support.
We can disagree without tearing eachother apart. https://t.co/yMLary1kLj
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 13, 2021
That’s very impressive, Mc, Jeffries beat you 3 times in a now. Mc is now -20.
Tomorrow morning I will hear about what explanation the dullards Kilmeade, Gingrich and others have for this obstruction by their hero.
If RINO Mc would drop out, the next vote is 222-212 for Jordan. Mc is the obstacle, pure and simple This 3rd vote may lead to dems and repubs crossing over, the potential disaster the RINOs and no one else caused.
After all the incendiary talk against us by Crenshaw, Kilmeade, Gingrich, … the actual situation is we are giving up on the party and tuning them out, which they have no concern for.
Mc did not gain a vote in the 2nd ballot, he cannot get the votes, so by definition he is the obstacle. -19 votes is a huge loss for a speaker vote, but junk Faux News will not tell us that. Notice the recorder cited the last time this happened, 100 years ago. Biggs, Gaetz, Boebert, and the others were rock solid in their predictions that Mc cannot win. If the RINOs want to sabotage the party, fine, we have given up on them anyways.