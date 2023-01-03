Death didn’t take a holiday for the holidays

In the classic 1934 fantasy romance film “Death Takes A Holiday” Fredric March appears as the Grim Reaper, who takes a holiday in an attempt to relate to people. While “Death” vacations at Duke Lambert’s estate, no one dies.



The same can’t be said for the holiday season that just passed. Amid celebrations, festivities, and family events, death did not take a holiday.



Shootings and murders were reported across the U.S. At least 14 people were shot dead and 16 others were wounded just over the Christmas weekend.



Murder and mayhem started across the country when a 19-year-old man was shot to death on Christmas Eve amid a hail of gunfire during a brawl at the Mall of America in Minneapolis. Five teenagers were arrested after the shooting.



Also killed was a 3-year old girl who was allegedly accidentally shot to death in her home in Kansas City, Missouri.



Two sets of men were shot in Aurora, Colorado on Christmas Eve. All four men in the double shootings died from their wounds.



An Okaloosa County, Florida, sheriff’s corporal was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call on Christmas Eve.



A 38-year-old woman and her two children was shot and killed in Phoenix, Arizona, on Christmas Day by the woman’s estranged husband. The children were 11 years old and 10 months old.



Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents in Detroit on Christmas Day. There are no suspects in either murder. One man was killed and two other wounded in a triple shooting in Philadelphia. No arrests have been made in either case.



Chicago, always known as a violent city, didn’t disappoint. Three people died and 13 others were wounded in shootings across the city. Among the wounded was a 10-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in the hand while at home. Among the murder victims was one who was shot in the back, while another was shot in the head.



In Milwaukee, a 27-year-old woman driving to her mother’s house on Christmas Eve, was shot to death. Her 7-year-old son who was in the car with her was uninjured. Three people were shot dead in New York City, including a grandmother who was shot in the head by a stray bullet.



New Orleans, the new murder capital of the U.S., saw its share of violence. Comedian “Boogie B” Montrell was struck by a stray bullet and killed in a parking lot while he was visiting home for Christmas. Death didn’t take a holiday.



New Year’s weekend was no better. In Akron, Ohio, a 38-year-old woman and her 5 year-old daughter were shot in their home on New Year’s Eve. The woman died and the child was treated at a local hospital. Also shot and killed in Akron on New Year’s Eve was a 35-year-old man.



Philadelphia police reported 11 people were shot on New Year’s Day, one of them died. Among the wounded were two teens and an 87-year-old woman.



Ten people were shot in a single incident in Mobile, Alabama, just minutes before the ball dropped in New York City. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have a suspect in custody.



Chicago didn’t keep us waiting over the weekend where 11 people were shot, two of whom died. One of those wounded was a 10-year-old boy who was shot in the face. A 14-year-old boy and five men sustained non-fatal injuries in shootings in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



There were other shootings and murders across the country over the two holiday weekends and the week in between. Many families are grieving in the first few days 2023. It was not a Merry Christmas or a Happy New Year. Death didn’t take a holiday over the Christmas or New Year’s weekends.









Image from: dreamstime.com

Related