McCarthy Fails Again in the Third Round of Votes

Watch the Third Round of votes for McCarthy as Speaker in the last clip below. He lost again! There were only five votes against McCarthy to start. Then Mike Rogers shot off his mouth and threatened to take committee assignments away from anyone who didn’t vote for McCarthy. Crenshaw shot off his mouth and called them “enemies” and “narcissists.”

Then there were 19 who voted against McCarthy. After the third round, there were 20 who voted against McCarthy.

We believe the RINOs tactics are making things worse. The circus resumes tomorrow at noon.

BREAKING: @MattGaetz says members were threatened with removal from committees if they don’t vote for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker. “I’m not here to participate in some puppet show.. I don’t want to relive the Benghazi experience where it’s just theatre pretending to be oversight” pic.twitter.com/arK1HSJMsi — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 3, 2023

Happening now: Republican Kevin McCarthy has twice failed to win enough support to become House speaker. Watch live as the third round of voting begins. https://t.co/mMxQAGQ95s — The Associated Press (@AP) January 3, 2023

