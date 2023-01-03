McCarthy Fails Again in the Third Round of Votes

M Dowling
Watch the Third Round of votes for McCarthy as Speaker in the last clip below. He lost again! There were only five votes against McCarthy to start. Then Mike Rogers shot off his mouth and threatened to take committee assignments away from anyone who didn’t vote for McCarthy. Crenshaw shot off his mouth and called them “enemies” and “narcissists.”

Then there were 19 who voted against McCarthy. After the third round, there were 20 who voted against McCarthy.

We believe the RINOs tactics are making things worse. The circus resumes tomorrow at noon.


The Prisoner
The Prisoner
2 hours ago

If Mc would drop out, in 1 hour Jordan would be speaker. That is obstruction. Levin has lots of explaining to do, but instead as usual he will go into a sophist tangent about a convention of the states.

