Hey Joe, you said you’d promote unity! Dem tweets Articles of Impeachment

More than 150 House Democrats signed on to a resolution to impeach President Trump for “willfully inciting violence” in a way that resulted in a mob of his supporters breaching the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. They want to prevent him from holding future federal office.

California Rep. Ted Lieu shared the articles in a tweet. He said that the impeachment resolution was drafted with Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin and Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline. At least 150 House Democrats have signed on to it. Lieu and Cicilline are both members of the House Judiciary Committee.

The resolution includes just one article of impeachment: “incitement of insurrection.”

THE STALINISTS

Not once, when the Democrat Brown Shirts were burning and looting, did the Democrats react. The Republicans didn’t either, for that matter.

The Stalinists are now in power, and they have made a mockery of the Impeachment process. It’s just a weapon now, and it’s very dangerous.

Donald Trump willfully incited his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol and disrupt the peaceful transition of power. He must be impeached and removed. The Articles of Impeachment we drafted with @RepCicilline and @RepRaskin now has over 150 cosponsors. pic.twitter.com/zjk6i0Wcf4 — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) January 8, 2021

Pelosi thinks she’s a psychiatrist now, and she wants President Trump imprisoned. She says such terrible things about President Trump and never has a basis for it.

MORE FROM PELOSI

‘The president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people’ — Speaker Pelosi pic.twitter.com/ZKZmGj7bpK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 9, 2021

