Twitter permanently bans Trump, goes scorched earth on Conservatives

Twitter on Friday permanently suspended President Donald Trump, citing his recent comments ahead of a mob of some alleged supporters who stormed the Capitol.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter’s official “Safety” account tweeted.

“Thank You, Twitter” is trending on Twitter. The leftists are thrilled.

We are living Orwell’s 1984. Free-speech no longer exists in America. It died with big tech and what’s left is only there for a chosen few. This is absolute insanity! https://t.co/s2z8ymFsLX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 9, 2021

Many have left Twitter to go to Parler. Today, Dan Bongino announced that it was his last tweet on the platform and he would be posting on Parler, which he has an ownership stake in.

Apple is threatening to ban Parler for not moderating content that led to the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Michelle Obama called for the permanent banning of President Trump, and they obeyedQ

Andrew Yang, the former presidential candidate, wants the unfair Fairness Doctrine back and he wants it to apply to Cable. He is running for mayor of New York City and promotes communist policies.

ALSO BANNED IN THE PURGE

Lin Wood was banned permanently from Twitter this week, and that was followed by the suspension of attorney Sidney Powell and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

Twitter has been itching to do it.

“The accounts have been suspended in line with our policy of Coordinated Harmful Activity,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to news outlets on Friday and claimed the suspension had to do with the ‘QAnon’ movement.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content.”

Brandon Straka of the Walk-Away movement said his group’s page was removed. Individual accounts were also banned.

“Today my team and I all at the same time got messages notifying us that our accounts were banned and the Walkaway campaign group has been taken down as well — which had 508,000 people in it,” Straka told The Epoch Times. “All of my employees have been banned. Anyone connected with my organization was banned.”

Straka believes the censorship of pro-Trump conservatives will likely “get worse.” He sees this as “ominous” under a “Biden-Harris administration.”

Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Ms. Powell on Friday. She will no longer have the voice she had on Twitter.

An account that posted court documents and didn’t even comment much, let alone make any controversial comments, has been banned — Techno_Fog.

It’s quite disappointing. There was a lot of original reporting done on that account. We were the first to identify the officials at Main Justice (DC) who oversaw and approved the Epstein plea deal. (2/) — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) January 8, 2021

Well, there you go. They did original reporting. That’s not allowed.

The very popular Tracey Beanz was suspended.

@tracybeanz account has been suspended on Twitter and Facebook. It’s a virtual firing squad today. She has an account on clouthub and Parler but not knowing how long these entities will last please find her on https://t.co/jjgNuW3Sbx and subscribe. — UncoverDC (@UncoverDC) January 8, 2021

Facebook has also suspended the account of Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase after she praised rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol as “patriots” while also suggesting that left-wing “antifa or BLM agents of destruction” were really to blame, The Washington Post reported.

