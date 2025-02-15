HHS Bought Cars, Houses, Built Credit for Startups for “Migrants”

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) threw some gold bars off the Titanic for four years. The Biden-Harris reign was an expensive one, and only helped foreigners. They ramped up grants for migrants from 2020 to 2024.

Wait until you hear what they gave away!

According to the Open the Books report, it included cash assistance to buy cars and homes. It even built credit for startup businesses. According to a shocking watchdog report, taxpayers were left on the hook for $22.6 billion.

The total amount of new grants awarded by ORR from FY 2020-2024:

2020: $2,682,493,224.22

2021: $2,352,120,351.54

2022: $3,378,055,499.50

2023: $10,035,487,466.68

2024: $4,207,541,746.00

HHS’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), which lost track of 32,000 migrant kids in the US, handed out a high sum to a host of nonprofits that took care of the illegal migrants and handed them freebies.

They resettle illegal aliens and so-called refugees all over the country. As Biden’s term dragged on, they dramatically increased the number of noncitizens eligible for the funding. More than $10 billion went to these far-left open-border organizations in 2023 alone.

All this generosity coincided with all-time record-breaking illegal border crashing by “migrants” into the country.

New Old News

This report follows the report of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was criticized for sending around $87 million to put migrants up in hotels formerly categorized as four and five-star hotels. Much of the money was clawed back.

It’s not new news; it’s been going on and reported. No one could stop it.

ORR has funded a constellation of NGOs deployed in border states and nationwide, who give out aid designed to attract even more migrants.

Like FEMA, DOGE ought to take an exhaustive look at the Office of Refugee Resettlement and determine what is life-saving aid, and what funding simply prolongs the border crisis by attracting more migrants, Open the Books states.

NGOs are traitors to this country. They make billions of dollars flooding the country illegally with unvetted illegal aliens, including criminals and terrorists in violation of our laws.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email