Judge Amy Berman Jackson Halts Firings at CFPB

As a result of a lawsuit by the National Treasury Employees Union and the CFPB Employee Association, far-left U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that President Trump is banned from conducting any mass firings at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The ruling also prohibits the deletion of agency data.

“Defendants shall not terminate any CFPB employee, except for cause related to the specific employee’s performance or conduct; nor shall Defendants issue any notice of reduction-in-force to any CFPB employee,” the judge wrote.

The court docket indicated that both parties agreed to the order.

The leftist Democrats judge shop and insignificant judges tell the president what to do.

Jackson once found that the Catholic Archdiocese had no right to freely exercise religion if it presented a burden. The Archdiocese didn’t want to pay for contraception and abortion. She dismissed Benghazi charges against Hillary Clinton. Judge Jackson was involved in J6 trials, Roger Stone’s trial, and the Russia hoax, among others. She’s a judge of choice.

