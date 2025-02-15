Judge Amy Berman Jackson Halts Firings at CFPB

As a result of a lawsuit by the National Treasury Employees Union and the CFPB Employee Association, far-left U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that President Trump is banned from conducting any mass firings at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The ruling also prohibits the deletion of agency data.

“Defendants shall not terminate any CFPB employee, except for cause related to the specific employee’s performance or conduct; nor shall Defendants issue any notice of reduction-in-force to any CFPB employee,” the judge wrote.

The court docket indicated that both parties agreed to the order.

The leftist Democrats judge shop and insignificant judges tell the president what to do.

Jackson once found that the Catholic Archdiocese had no right to freely exercise religion if it presented a burden. The Archdiocese didn’t want to pay for contraception and abortion. She dismissed Benghazi charges against Hillary Clinton. Judge Jackson was involved in J6 trials, Roger Stone’s trial, and the Russia hoax, among others. She’s a judge of choice.

Democrats and activists held a rally outside the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Monday as they took aim at DOGE & Elon Musk after workers at the watchdog agency became the latest federal employees told not to report for work. pic.twitter.com/5AzQhDeTmJ — FloridaTropics (@TropicsFlorida) February 13, 2025

Mad Max:

Maxine Waters is now seeking a "throwdown" against @ElonMusk. "Elon Musk, where are you?! Bring your ass over here!…We're not afraid of you…He's a thief! He's a gangsta!" The Democrats have lost their marbles.pic.twitter.com/0yskR6mvOc — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 11, 2025

Pocahontas:

A screeching, wild-eyed Pocahontas, posing as a U.S. Senator, launched into a witless rant at CFPB protest. She is irrelevant now, having virtually no impact on anyone.pic.twitter.com/ulDN8SbSc3 — iVoteArizona™ (@iVoteArizona) February 11, 2025

They want to continue destroying businesses for a generous paycheck and benefits:

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau workers chant “let us work” outside closed building after Trump admin shut down operations. @SenWarren expected to give a speech soon pic.twitter.com/xoBUWk57dZ — Brendan Cullerton (@BCullerton) February 10, 2025

