Biden to rush unvetted Afghans towards citizenship

The White House is asking the Democrat-controlled Congress to pass a law providing green cards for the soon-to-be 95,000 Afghans the Biden administration evacuated from Kabul. These are people who have not been properly vetted in many cases. They have not helped the United States so they don’t qualify for special immigrant visa status (SIV).
GREEN CARDS AND LOTS OF FUNDING
The proposal was included in a funding request the White House sent to Congress on Tuesday. It asks lawmakers to provide $6.4 billion toward the Afghan refugee resettlement effort. That money would fund operations on U.S. military bases, where refugees are being housed and processed. It will also go to resettlement benefits for the Afghans once they arrive in the US, including paying for a speedy Green Card process. Green cards provide a quick path to citizenship.
They could then apply for a green card after a year. The resettlement areas are in swing states. Democrats must see them as Democrat voters.
These are people who came in without vetting and have no legal status nor a reason to be here except they hopped on a plan out of Kabul. They did not qualify for special immigrant status because they never helped the US.
“Joe Biden left behind thousands in Afghanistan who already have American citizenship, green cards, or pending visas, but now he wants to award unlimited green cards to people who didn’t serve alongside our troops and who may even threaten our safety and health—all while exempting them from the normal refugee screening process,” said Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.), a veteran whose office said he’s helped hundreds of Afghans evacuate. “This proposal is just another chapter in Biden’s rolling fiasco of an Afghanistan policy.”
The State Department acknowledged last week that though the evacuation was intended to give priority to Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants, the majority of them had been left behind in the chaotic and rushed operation.
Administration officials estimate that as many as 65,000 Afghans will arrive in the U.S. by the end of September. Another 30,000 will arrive over the next year, the WSJ reports. An administration official said the majority of the evacuated population aided the U.S. in some capacity. They don’t qualify for Special Immigrant Visas so any help was negligible at best.
Most look well-dressed and are not your typical ‘refugee’.
As if this Wasn’t a problem before. It would mean if one is found to have terrorist ties it will be more difficult to get Rid of that person.