Biden to rush unvetted Afghans towards citizenship

















The White House is asking the Democrat-controlled Congress to pass a law providing green cards for the soon-to-be 95,000 Afghans the Biden administration evacuated from Kabul. These are people who have not been properly vetted in many cases. They have not helped the United States so they don’t qualify for special immigrant visa status (SIV).

GREEN CARDS AND LOTS OF FUNDING

The proposal was included in a funding request the White House sent to Congress on Tuesday. It asks lawmakers to provide $6.4 billion toward the Afghan refugee resettlement effort. That money would fund operations on U.S. military bases, where refugees are being housed and processed. It will also go to resettlement benefits for the Afghans once they arrive in the US, including paying for a speedy Green Card process. Green cards provide a quick path to citizenship.

They could then apply for a green card after a year. The resettlement areas are in swing states. Democrats must see them as Democrat voters.

These are people who came in without vetting and have no legal status nor a reason to be here except they hopped on a plan out of Kabul. They did not qualify for special immigrant status because they never helped the US.

“Joe Biden left be­hind thou­sands in Af­ghanistan who al­ready have Amer­i­can cit­i­zen­ship, green cards, or pend­ing visas, but now he wants to award un­lim­ited green cards to peo­ple who didn’t serve along­side our troops and who may even threaten our safety and health—all while ex­empt­ing them from the nor­mal refugee screen­ing process,” said Sen. Tom Cot­ton (R., Ark.), a vet­eran whose of­fice said he’s helped hun­dreds of Afghans evac­u­ate. “This pro­posal is just an­other chap­ter in Biden’s rolling fi­asco of an Af­ghanistan pol­icy.”

The State De­part­ment ac­knowledged last week that though the evac­u­a­tion was in­tended to give pri­or­ity to Afghan Spe­cial Im­mi­grant Visa ap­pli­cants, the ma­jor­ity of them had been left be­hind in the chaotic and rushed op­er­a­tion.

Ad­min­is­tra­tion of­fi­cials es­ti­mate that as many as 65,000 Afghans will ar­rive in the U.S. by the end of Sep­tember. An­other 30,000 will arrive over the next year, the WSJ reports. An ad­min­is­tration of­fi­cial said the ma­jor­ity of the evac­u­ated pop­u­la­tion aided the U.S. in some ca­pac­ity. They don’t qual­ify for Spe­cial Im­mi­grant Visas so any help was negligible at best.

Most look well-dressed and are not your typical ‘refugee’.

