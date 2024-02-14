“Highly Concerning & Destabilizing” Russian Capability Threat

The House Intelligence Committee chairman is warning of a new national security threat and is asking Joe Biden to declassify the threat. People should not be kept in the dark.

It’s being reported that this new national security threat is a “highly concerning and destabilizing” Russian capability.

And our borders are wide open. The only thing I will say is to exercise caution as the Uniparty is trying to drum up anti-Russia angst to get the Ukraine aid through. It’s sad to have to doubt even a threat, but a little skepticism is good.

Fox News thinks they could be referring to space weapons., which is certainly deeply concerning.


Popeye the Project Boy
Guest
Popeye the Project Boy
1 hour ago

If it’s true, I hope it makes the DC club squirm in their sleep.

Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
1 hour ago

Trust in govt = 0

Popeye the Project Boy
Guest
Popeye the Project Boy
1 hour ago

More than likely just some Russia Russia nonsense from the Communist Democrat Party.

