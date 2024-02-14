NY DA Released Alien After He Beat Cops – He just Reoffended

Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19 years of age, is an illegal alien who attacked two New York Police Department officers and was released without bail. This creep was released on his own recognizance, by worthless woke DEI DA Alvin Bragg. Darwin was arrested again for robbery in a New York Macy’s, and for assaulting a security guard, with a gang of illegal aliens.

There are numerous illegal alien gangs, running around Manhattan, and all of the boroughs, beating up people, robbing and attacking our police officers. Yet Alvin Bragg keeps releasing them.

#Breaking News: Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, one of the illegals who assaulted the NYPD officers and was released by DA Alvin Bragg, has been arrested again after working with a group to rob a Macy’s store. Apparently these illegal immigrants came to America in gangs and are… pic.twitter.com/ybuDV31mJx — Travis (@Travis_in_Flint) February 14, 2024

