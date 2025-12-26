Hijabbed Lt. Gov. Says Somalis Are Part of the Fabric of Minnesota

In the clip below, the Lt. Gov. didn’t exactly say Somalis built Minneapolis. Instead, she said they are part of the fabric of the state of Minnesota. They’ve “always been a part of our state of Minnesota.”

She comforted the Somalis by saying she “knows it’s scary right now.”

I doubt they’re scared. The Somalis scare me. Ilhan Omarr is enough to scare anyone.

Every time I check a community where they live unassimilated, the overwhelming majority are on welfare, and some admit they plan to one day take over.

Rep. Comer said 75% of the Somalis in Minnesota are on full welfare. Then you have the massive fraud on top of that.

So, yes, they are part of the fabric of the state of Minnesota, as Flanagan says. Unfortunately, its the welfare fabric.

We had open borders with a massive welfare system. Anyone knows that doesn’t work. It’s national suicide. Thank the idiots in charge.

Oh, and Flanagan is Minnesota’s leading candidate for the US Senate.