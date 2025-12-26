James Woods on Queen Elizabeth’s “Greatest Gift to the World”

The UK’s Fraud King spent years promoting the World Economic Forum agenda, and now he’s back, pouring out hysterical climate change predictions with facts derived from extreme and inaccurate science.

“Without swift and immediate action at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to reset for a green, blue recovery and a more sustainable and inclusive future.

“In other words, the global pandemic is a wake-up call we simply cannot ignore. Having been at this now for well over 40 years, I have long observed that people tend not to act until there is a real crisis.

“Ladies and gentlemen, that crisis has been with us for far too many years, decried, denigrated, and denied. It is now rapidly becoming a comprehensive catastrophe that will dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. At this late stage, I can see no other way forward but to call for a Marshall like plan for nature people and planet with the planetary emergency so critical, with the permafrost melting in Siberia, for instance, producing dire effects on global warming, and with the Pantanal in Brazil being consumed by unprecedented numbers of fires, we could no longer go on like this, as if there was no tomorrow and no ultimate reckoning for our abuse of nature.

“So what do we do? Without doubt, we must now put ourselves on a war-like footing, approaching our action from the perspective of a military-style campaign. That way, working together, we can combat this most grave and urgent challenge. If we have the resolve to shift our trajectory, we must start now by bringing forward our net-zero target for.”

He’s a hysterical bureaucrat.

His mother’s greatest gift to the world was keeping this pathetic puppet as far away from the crown as long as possible. https://t.co/ZzqL0AXllg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 26, 2025

🚨Data are now conclusive: There has been NO warming in Antarctica since 1979! This is shown by both surface- and satellite-based observations: – Surface data: Ma et al. (2025: https://t.co/hcAkudcndm)

– Satellite Data: UAH 6.1 (2025: https://t.co/EkJZmMfSTb) pic.twitter.com/FfCNDpnKmu — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) December 23, 2025

The Islam-Confused King

Even when he was young, he was also pro-Islam without recognition of radical Islam. I’m not worried about normal Muslims. The point is that not distinguishing between them and radical Islam does them and everyone a disservice.