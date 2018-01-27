Hillary Actually Said “Thanks to Activist Bitches Supporting Bitches”

Hillary Clinton described herself and her allies in the Feminist movement as “bitches”. She says in a video, “thanks” to all “the activist bitches supporting bitches.” The video was posted to Twitter on Friday by Huffington Post commentator Alex Mohair.

Off screen, someone can be heard saying, “activist bitches supporting bitches,” which Clinton then repeats, laughing.

“And let me just say, this is directed to the activist bitches supporting bitches, so let’s go,” she says.

She has that right!

A message “to all the activist bitches supporting bitches” by the inimitable @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/fnUfsJnUN4 — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) January 27, 2018

This was posted right after the NY Times story appeared about her not firing her senior adviser after he harassed 8 women. She was advised to fire him. He eventually went on to Correct the Record where he got fired for harassing women.

Get this, he was her spiritual adviser.

After the story came out, she responded in a tweet.

A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018