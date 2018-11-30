Hillary & Bill Prefer Canada to the United States

Hillary and Bill Clinton spoke to a largely empty stadium in Toronto this week as Hillary coughed her way through much of her blather.

According to the Montreal Gazette, Bill said, “Canada has done such a good job of both managing its contemporary diversity and it has a very interesting immigration system.”

“And yet it’s still Canada. And I just think that you can model the idea that you can become more diverse and still keep your culture and your values. It’s really very good for a modern economy. The United States will have to return to that if it expects to play a positive role in the future.”

“It’s going to be very bleak indeed if we all become more authoritarian and more homogenized and hunkered down on ourselves. It would be a big mistake. We shouldn’t do it,” he said.

Hillary Clinton also touted Canada as superior to the United States.

“I also really applaud the economic model,” she said, noting that the country has socialized health care while still “having one of the most dynamic economies for building the middle class of any place in the world.”

She really should buy some warm clothes and move up there.

Hillary Clinton had another coughing episode at a recent event. (I’m not making fun of her) pic.twitter.com/swhFD5CN2W — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) November 28, 2018