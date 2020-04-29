Hillary calls for “universal health care” to make use of the crisis

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sounded like a committed socialist on Tuesday claiming that the coronavirus pandemic “would be a terrible crisis to waste” if we don’t create “universal health care,” aka socialist healthcare.

Once they control your body, they control you.

Clinton was speaking to former Vice President Joe Biden in a virtual women’s “town hall” meeting, during which she endorsed him for president.

Biden nodded in agreement as Clinton talked about exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to bring about the left’s dream of “universal health care.”

“This is a high-stakes time, because of the pandemic. But this is also a really high-stakes election. And every form of health care should continue to be available, including reproductive health care for every woman in this country. And then it needs to be part of a much larger system that eventually — and quickly, I hope — gets us to universal health care. [Biden nods] So I can only say, “Amen,” to everything you’re saying, but also to, again, enlist people that this would be a terrible crisis to waste, as the old saying goes,” she asserted, recalling Rahn Emanuel’s phrase.

“We’ve learned a lot about what our absolute frailties are in our country when it comes to health justice and economic justice,” she said.

The truth is the countries with universal health care — China, Italy, Iran, and so on — did far worse than we did in care and survival.