Hillary Clinton calls for abolishing the Electoral College

After Hillary Clinton — an elector for New York — cast her vote for Joe Biden, she called for abolishing the Electoral College.

Destroying the Electoral College is high on the Democrat todo list.

When people voted for Democrats, this is one of the issues they voted for, whether they knew it or not.

“I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office,” Clinton tweeted. “But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

She knows that abolishing the College means the coastal states with large populations will rule over the rest of the country.

It destroys the Constitutional Republic.

I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office. But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/th9qebu9ka — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 14, 2020

IT WOULD LEAD TO TYRANNY

See all the red on this map that gave the win to Donald Trump in 2016? It would be gone under a Democracy. Without the Electoral College, we are no longer a Republic. We become a Democracy.

The exact opposite would happen. All the votes of the smaller states would become meaningless. It would not mean every voter has a voice.

Without the Electoral College, we become a mobocracy — a democracy — which James Madison called the “most vile form of government.”

“… democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property: and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths,” he wrote.

Democracy leads to mobocracies, the tyranny of the majority, and eventually dictatorship.