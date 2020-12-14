GOP Trump electors voted for Trump in PA, GA, NV, and AZ

Republican electors in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona all said they voted for Trump. It comes as their states formally appointed Democratic electors who voted for Democrat Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

The Pennsylvania GOP said in a news release that electors met in Harrisburg to “cast a conditional vote” for Trump and Pence “at the request of the Trump campaign.”

Their vote comes as Democratic electors voted in the Pennsylvania Electoral College for Biden and Harris (D-Calif.).

The Pennsylvania GOP cited the 1960 presidential election between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy, who would become the eventual winner. “We took this procedural vote to preserve any legal claims that may be preserved going forward,” said Pennsylvania Trump campaign chairman Bernie Comfort in a news release.

In Georgia, David Shafer, the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, said that electors made their move today because the “President’s lawsuit contesting the Georgia election is still pending.”

“The Republican nominees for Presidential Elector met today at noon at the State Capitol today and cast their votes for President and Vice President,” Shafer said in a Twitter post. “Had we not meet today and cast our votes, the President’s pending election contest would have been effectively mooted. Our action today preserves his rights under Georgia law.”

The same thing was done in Nevada, with the state’s Republican electors casting their vote for Trump and Pence. In a Twitter post by the Nevada Republican party, they stated “History made today.”

And Arizona’s Republican presidential electors also voted for Trump and Pence, according to the state’s GOP party.

The Electoral College votes are cast on Dec. 14 before they are counted on Jan. 6 during the Joint Session of Congress when the House of Representatives and Senate meet.

After states have completed their vote counts and gathered the official results, “the U.S. Code (3 U.S.C. §6) requires the state governors to prepare, ‘as soon as practicable,’ documents known as Certificates of Ascertainment of the vote.”

It eventually goes to the archivist.

