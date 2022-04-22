Hillary Clinton Pushes a Dangerous New Internet Bill

Hillary Rodham Clinton, of Russiagate and Alfa Bank fame, is backing a dangerous new global censorship bill. If passed, it will forever change the Internet as we know it.

The EU seems to like the bill. The EU Commission came up with it.

“For too long, tech platforms have amplified disinformation and extremism with no accountability,” Clinton tweeted. “The EU is poised to do something about it. I urge our transatlantic allies to push the Digital Services Act across the finish line and bolster global democracy before it’s too late.”

Hillary would love the Left to regulate all of the Internet.

The Act increases global oversight of the Internet and makes it easier to remove content they believe misinforms. The global regulations put businesses in their sights, not just individuals. It’s basically the beginning of a takeover of the Internet.

