Zelenskyy Demands $7bn Monthly, Hundreds of Billions Later

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the International Monetary Fund Thursday he needs $7 billion per month in global subsidy in order to supplement the economic losses Ukraine is incurring, CNN reported.

In a virtual address to a World Bank forum, Zelenskyy also said that it would take “hundreds of billions of dollars” to rebuild his country later. The US taxpayer will have to pay for this? We don’t have money to spare. We can’t pay our own bills.

He said every country must be prepared to break all relations with Russia. Furthermore, he said that Moscow should “immediately” be excluded from all international financial institutions including the IMF and the World Bank.”

Is anyone sick of him calling the shots yet?

Presently, he’s letting 2,000 soldiers die in Mariupol. They are trapped in the Azovtal Steel Plant.

The trapped “Azov” fighters have refused Russian offers to surrender. They insist they be allowed to keep their weapons. Also, they are asking to be airlifted to another country instead. The government in Kiev has reportedly forbidden them from surrendering. They say they need to fight to the last man.

If true, why?

Related