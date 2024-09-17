Hillary Clinton Sets the Stage for a 3rd Assassination Attempt on DJT

Hillary Clinton did not post any statements condemning the Trump assassination attempt. Her first statement came in a hate-filled rant on Rachel Maddow’s show, where she called him a “danger to the world.” She directed the media to keep pressing that issue.

Hillary Clinton labeled Donald Trump a “dictator” and warned that he should not be given “another chance to do harm to our country” just a day after a second assassination attempt.

In the clip below, Clinton is actively encouraging assassination attempts while complaining about Trump wanting to stop the invasion of unvetted people.

She went on Maddow’s show and told the audience that the press isn’t hard enough on Donald Trump.

“I don’t understand why it’s so difficult for the press to have a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is.”

“The object in this case is Donald Trump, his demagoguery, his danger to our country.”

“Americans need to understand that they have to take Trump both seriously and literally, He has said what he wants to do. He and his allies with Project 2025, his desire to be a dictator.”

As Democrats cause chaos, she says, “Finally, the hopeful side of this is that I do think more and more Americans are rejecting the kind of chaos that he represents. We can’t go back.”

[We can’t go back to the last four years.]

She blamed him for not curing COVID and said, “We’re not going back to his romance with dictators that puts innocent lives at risk and American security in danger. We can’t go back and give this very dangerous man another chance to do harm to our country and the world.”

What do you do to with dictators who are a danger to the world?

Watch. It’s like listening to a demon:

Here’s Hillary Clinton explaining to Rachel Maddow on MSNBC why she’s angry the MSM won’t stick to the Trump hate Narrative a little more seriously. pic.twitter.com/av1k1BYCIE — Jimmy McCambridge (@JimmyMack0320) September 17, 2024

She also claimed President Trump is desensitizing Americans, but isn’t what she is saying desensitizing people to the idea of killing an alleged “dictator” who is a “danger to the world?”

The condescending authoritarian hates everyone who supports him and wants to deprogram them.

While Rachel Maddow is having a meltdown … does forget this Hillary Clinton: “At some point there needs to be a formal De-Programming of the cult members…” pic.twitter.com/OOL8g0qUU7 — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) June 11, 2024