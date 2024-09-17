Greg Kelly Thinks Acting Director Ron Rowe Is Dangerous

RealClearPolitics Journalist Susan Crabtree told Greg Kelly last night on his show that Donald Trump golfs at his club “all the time on Sunday.” However, Secret Service Chief Rowe said Donald Trump “wasn’t supposed to be there.” That’s poor wording and doesn’t fit the situation since DJT is there “all the time.”

The Secret Service doesn’t appear to give Donald Trump proper security. They need more staff. The would-be assassin was in the bushes for hours without anyone noticing.

People are concerned about how he knew Trump would be there. Perhaps the would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh took a chance he’d be golfing since Trump often golfs at his club on Sunday.

If he goes there all the time, they should properly fortify it.

Greg Kelly thinks Acting Director Rowe is dangerous. What do you think?

Imagine if Barack Obama was almost assassinated twice and he was treated the way the media and political operatives treat Donald Trump. We have Democrats treated like heroes and gods while Republicans are treated as if they deserved to be killed.

A reporter discusses the oddity that is Ryan Routh:

This interview shows just how bizarre Trump would-be assassin Ryan Routh and his delusions of grandeur over Ukraine really are. https://t.co/h5W6z8r0qY — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) September 17, 2024

Iran Again

The suspect in what the FBI has called an “attempted assassination” of former President Donald Trump, Ryan Wesley Routh, suggested Iran should feel “free to assassinate Trump” and himself in a self-published book from February 2023.

In the book, which ABC News has unearthed following Sunday’s incident, Routh directed an apology toward Iran, apparently for his previous support for Trump, who withdrew the U.S. in 2018 from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran. In the passage, Routh wrote that he “made a terrible mistake” in supporting Trump and said to Iran, “You are free to assassinate Trump as well as me for that error in judgment and the dismantling of the deal.

I wouldn’t call this an Iran connection, but the media is. So far, it’s nothing but the rant of a dangerous kook who might have ties to the US government.