Hillary Clinton Suggests Deprogramming Trump Supporters

Hillary Clinton has a solution for all Trump supporters who want to make America great. During a recent CNN [communist news network] interview, she suggested “deprogramming” all “cult members.” One X user suggested she’s channeling her inner Mao.

Hillary said there were “very strong partisans in both parties in the past, and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things. Gun control and climate change and the economy and taxes, but there wasn’t this little tail of extremism waving, you know, wagging the dog of the Republican Party, as it is today. And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He’s only in it for himself. He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions, and when do they break with him? You know? Because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members, but something needs to happen.”

It wasn’t extreme to want to make America great again until the Democrats became communists and socialists.

The only reason Hillary’s not in jail is because Trump followed the law and didn’t ask his attorney general to prosecute her — her charges were substantive.

ARE YOU AN AGAAVE – A MAGA?

Yesterday, we posted the FBI and DHS claim that Trump supporters are AGAAVEs, anti-government, anti-authority violent extremists. It’s their excuse to spy on us and silence us.

A secret FBI report only has a problem with the beliefs of Trump supporters. This paragraph from the reports suggests that’s the case.

The FBI and DHS report concludes: “Sociopolitical development – such as narratives of fraud in the recent general election, the emboldening impact of the violent breach of the US capital, conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories promoting violence will almost certainly spur some domestic terrorists to try to engage in violence.”

After January 6, the FBI restricted report (Domestic, violent, extremist emboldened in the aftermath of the breach, elevated domestic terrorism, the threat of violence, likely amid political transitions, and beyond, in which it shifted the – definition of AGAAVE (anti-government, anti–authority, violent, extremism) from “furtherance of ideological agendas” to ”furtherance of political and/or social agendas.” Meanwhile, the officials claim they don’t investigate ideology. They just focus on individuals. Maybe they should focus on all the communists taking over the country.

If you don’t agree with radical Democrats, you’re anti-government and anti-authority, ready to take down the Capitol – without weapons, of course.

Generally, the MAGAs just want to make America great, and Hillary and her ilk want all the power.

