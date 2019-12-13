Hillary echoed Christopher Steele — Boris Johnson could be a Russian poodle

It is “inexplicable and shameful” that the UK government has not yet published a report on alleged Russian interference in British politics, Hillary Clinton told the BBC in November.

A report that studies Russia’s influence on the U.K. democracy was not released prior to the December 12th election.

Hillary had a problem with that because maybe, perhaps, the Russians were influencing the election and keeping Jeremy Corbyn from winning.

What other explanation could there be for a conservative beating out an anti-Semitic communist like Corbyn?

The failed presidential candidate equated the upcoming election of Boris Johnson with that of Donald Trump and suggested the Russians would play a role.

Allegedly the report has a formal security clearance and was held back anyway, but officials say this is not unusual. Hillary obviously didn’t believe them.

Mind you, there is no evidence the U.K. is under any sort of peril from Russian interference.

The truth is the U.S. isn’t under more influence than usual. The ridiculous pattern of troll farm behavior outlined in the Mueller report was laughable.

“Every person who votes in this country deserves to see that report before your election happens,” Hillary said.

Number 10 said it’s not holding the report back and the delay is not unusual.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme while in the UK on a book tour, Mrs. Clinton — starting trouble in the U.K. with little knowledge — said she was “dumbfounded” that the government would not release the report.

“That should be an absolute condition,” she said. She claimed she had a similar problem in 2016 during her election.

Shall we assume that she sees herself in Corbyn’s place? The woman won’t accept the results of the election in 2016 and she won’t accept the fact that she is responsible for the results.

The Russians were still “in” her country’s electoral system and “pumping out propaganda”, Mrs. Clinton said.

“So there’s no doubt of the role that Russia played in our 2016 election and is continuing to play.

That’s right Hillary, trolls with dopey ads on Facebook caused you to lose three states you didn’t even bother to campaign in – you got it, babe.

“I would hate to see that happen here. Whatever the outcome. I don’t know what’s in it, (the report) any more than anybody else does.

“But certainly, people who are about to vote in a month or so deserve to know what is in a report that one has to speculate, must have something of concern, otherwise why wouldn’t it be publicly disclosed?”

“Because there is no doubt – we know it in our country, we have seen it in Europe, we have seen it here – that Russia, in particular, is determined to try to shape the politics of western democracies.

“Not to our benefit, but to theirs.”

She also told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Emma Barnett: “I find it inexplicable that your government will not release a government report about Russian influence. Inexplicable and shameful.”

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry had said the decision not to clear the report for publication before Parliament closed ahead of the general election was “clearly politically motivated”.

That from a supporter of an anti-Semitic communist.

Lest we forget, Hillary is the one, among another eight toadies, who arranged the indirect sale of our uranium mine to Russia and raked in over $100 million in donations for her sketchy charity.

Also back in November, Christopher Steele claimed the report suggests the PM is tied to Russia. He’s the fool who came up with the bogus dossier based on gossip from Russians.

THE CLINTONS HATE BREXIT

Hillary and her pervy husband are very pro-EU and don’t appreciate Brexit.

The Federalist has an article about it that gets down into the weeds a bit more.

These people are nuts.

It is telling that she has not said a word about Boris Johnson’s huge win — no congratulations and no comment at all.

