Hillary is spreading fake news on Twitter

Hillary Clinton is still the great fabulist we have all grown to know and not really love. She tried to shame Jared Kushner by saying Kushner was deciding when the election will be. She linked to an article twisting Kushner’s words.

I can’t believe I have to write this sentence, but the president’s son-in-law doesn’t get to decide when the election is. https://t.co/7CrpHny6TF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 13, 2020

White House adviser Avi Berkowitz, explained that she was spreading fake news.

“He literally said: ‘It’s not my decision to make,’” Berkowitz said, according to Fox News.

When asked by Time magazine if there was a chance the presidential election would be delayed from November 3, Kushner did indeed reply that it wasn’t his decision.

“I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan,” Kushner said. “Hopefully by the time we get to September, October, November, we’ve done enough work with testing and with all the different things we’re trying to do to prevent a future outbreak of the magnitude that would make us shut down again.”

She has not taken the false news down.

Crooked Hillary is lying again! He literally said "It's not my decision to make." As President Trump has said, "The general election will happen on November 3rd." pic.twitter.com/LcCIlWNNdX — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 13, 2020