Lindsey shows his true colors, responds to Trump calling for Obama to testify

President Trump asked for former president Obama to testify in Spygate. The extreme unmasking of General Flynn during a transition is worthy of testimony. The prior administration knew his every move as they spied on him.

Obama did far worse things than Bill Clinton ever did and he needs to testify.

It is worse than Watergate as Trump said in his tweet. “Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.” Andrew McCarthy says, “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate!

“If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “He knew EVERYTHING.”

“Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it,” he continued. “No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!”

SENATOR GRAHAM WON’T EVEN PRETEND HE’LL DO IT

Senator Graham has pushed back on that. The do-nothing is showing his true colors. He promised hearings and we haven’t seen anything. Now the Senate Judiciary Committee Chair says, “he is “greatly concerned about the precedent that would be set by calling a former president for oversight.”

“No president is above the law,” Graham said in the statement. “However, the presidency has executive privilege claims against other branches of government. … As to the Judiciary Committee, both presidents are welcome to come before the committee and share their concerns about each other. If nothing else it would make for great television. However, I have great doubts about whether it would be wise for the country.”

Graham claims that his panel will “begin holding multiple, in-depth congressional hearings regarding all things related to Crossfire Hurricane starting in early June.”

He is a former president, can invoke the Fifth, and can be called. There are indications his top lieutenants broked the law.

When Graham is forced to act as he gives lip service too, he bolts. He’s a phony. For whatever reason, when push comes to shove, Lindsey is not there for America.