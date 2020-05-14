Brennan responds to being exposed for unmasking Flynn with words like “despot & odious”

The Director of National Intelligence de-classified the individuals who potentially “unmasked” General Michael Flynn in the early days of the Trump administration; disclosing a list of names including Joe Biden, James Clapper, John Brennan, Dennis McDonough — Obama’s Chief of Staff, and Jim Comey.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declassified the names of senior Obama officials behind the “unmasking” of Michael Flynn this week; clearing the way for their identities to potentially be released to the public,” reports Fox News.

“Fox News confirmed that a new round of documents is expected, in the wake of a document dump last week that renewed focus on the Russia investigation and specifically the treatment of Flynn. The unmasking concerns events between the November 2016 election and Inauguration Day 2017,” adds Fox.

“Another source familiar with the intelligence told Fox News that Grenell is moving to declassify several pieces of intelligence in stages, with this being one part of it. Asked if former President Barack Obama’s name is on the list of officials involving in unmasking Flynn, the source would not say but stressed the list would make waves,” reports the website.

The documents can be read on this link.

BRENNAN GOES BONKERS

John Brennan isn’t taking it well, and his response is what you’d expect from an amoral professional spy who leans far left. His tactic is to attack the administration he betrayed.

The former CIA director tweeted, “@realDonaldTrump’s propaganda & disinformation machine, which operates according to a despot’s playbook, is the most aggressive & odious in history. It far surpasses even Russia’s ability to trample the truth, harm U.S. security, & undermine America’s reputation worldwide.”

That’s nasty.

The documents that were released are facts, not propaganda. Brennan is just spewing hate here and not contributing to his defense.

Calling Trump a despot after Democrats and their media called for him to lock down the entire nation by force, is quite laughable. The Democrats in blue states are acting like dictators.

CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE RESPONDS

A candidate for Congress Deanna Lorraine is trying to unseat Nancy Pelosi, who Democrats portray as some kind of superior being. She had her own thoughts on Brennan, but he apparently thinks the best defense is a good offense and that appears to be true.

Dude, you literally comitted treason.

With every Tweet and comment you know u prove Trump right? That you were a corrupt “dirty” Director of the CIA who was compromised & never “unbiased.”

You always had an agenda to sabotage Trump. The Director of any 3-Letter agency should never hate a sitting President so much