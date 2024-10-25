New Smear Campaign: Musk Chats with Putin & Trump Is Hitler

The left has a new smear campaign against Donald Trump and Elon Musk. They are now accusing Elon Musk of having frequent secret calls with Russian President Putin. The leftist NASA head says the report of Elon Musk talking to Putin should be investigated. The Democrat-controlled legacy media is pushing baseless propaganda against Donald Trump and Elon Musk in an attempt to interfere with the election.

They are smearing Donald Trump 24/7. The latest is Trump is a fascist, and he is Hitler. Democrat Generals who are tied to Harris are making a concerted effort to portray Donald Trump as dangerous and a threat to democracy when Harris is clearly the threat.

Harris will destroy the Constitution. When her handlers gut the Supreme Court and the Electoral College and eliminate the filibuster, we won’t have a Constitution or a minority party with any power at all.

Defeat Disinfo is a 2020 organization that might be experiencing a comeback. It used anti-terror technology to track positive trending comments about Donald Trump and rebut them or form an alternative narrative.

The Democratic-aligned political action committee advised by retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, the former head of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, planned to deploy technology originally developed to counter Islamic State propaganda to combat online efforts to promote President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The group was called DefeatDisinfo.

Democrats made COVID into a totalitarian horror.

Defeat Disinfo used artificial intelligence to map out Trump’s claims on social media and then attempted to build a counter-narrative through a network of 3.4 million influencers nationwide—even paying some users with large followings to oppose the president.

“It’s often said campaigns are a battle of ideas, but they’re really a battle of narratives,” David Eichenbaum, a Democratic media consultant who is a senior adviser to the PAC, told the newspaper. “Today those narratives spread quickly online.”

Influence Watch

According to Influence Watch, the Defeat Disinfo Political Action Committee (PAC) is a left-of-center organization leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology to combat alleged disinformation from President Donald Trump. The PAC was founded by activist Curtis Hougland, a former Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) contractor. Hougland, who heads up the tech component, claims that President Trump’s agenda is killing Americans. The PAC is supporting Obama administration Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 Presidential campaign.

The AI system detects communications from President Trump trending on social media and finds the most effective opposing viewpoints. The system then contacts a claimed network of social media users to share the stories ubiquitously. Retired U.S. Army General Stanley McChrystal, the former head of American military operations in Afghanistan, is an advisor for Defeat Disinfo PAC.

Don’t think for a minute that system isn’t still in effect. They will never let that go.

Conservative Treehouse believes they are behind the Trump is Hitler psy op. They probably are, but the website is down, and they don’t post under that name on X.

McChrystal claims he likes Harris for her character, which is bunk. Everyone knows by now that she is a fool and a pathological liar.

General McChrystal on what makes VP Harris the candidate he is endorsing: her character! pic.twitter.com/vV2097BwFO — It’s Not Nice To Fool MotherNature⏰ (@Mwindschiegl) October 24, 2024

Beware

Conservatives need to be very careful not to fall for their operations to manipulate opinion and make us look like fools.

Sundance at CT writes: When you see a story framed in such a manner that it appeals directly to your emotions and not your intellect, STOP, pause, and proceed slowly. Ask yourself what the who’s, what’s, where’s, and then, only then, move to the whys.

They [DefeatDisinfo] are using a literal military-grade, multi-stage psychological operation engineered to re-energize demoralized Harris supporters and—through stigmatization—reduce turnout among Trump supporters.

The Left won’t give that up. They will just perfect it.

Trump needs such a tech program.

They are beating the dead horse narrative that Trump is Hitler, even though he has shown himself to be the opposite. He is committed to the Jewish people. As far as the narrative that he is obsessed with dictators, he’s not the one feeding Iran billions of dollars. That would be the Democrats.

Sundance said they use that narrative because it’s effective and because Kamala is behind and desperate.

He added that the NY Times and The Atlantic launched it. Now, they will go to impact. They will repeat this every day until Election Day and until enough people believe it.

Old tricks…#OperationGladio@ColonelTowner

General McChrystal’s Group are Likely Behind the John Kelly Psy-op Hitler Narrative https://t.co/EzC7VvTLoc — I’m your huckleberry ✝ …- ▀█▀ᵒm (@Free_Man_Tom) October 24, 2024

If they repeat Trump is Hitler enough, people will accept it as fact, especially given that the media is now an arm of the Democrat Party. The women who were allegedly groped will pour out as well. That never grows old.

Even her hand motions are scripted pic.twitter.com/kF7HHZ3jOn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2024