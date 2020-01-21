Hillary moves to take out Bernie! “Nobody likes him” or “wants to work with him”

It’s ironic to hear the unlikeable Hillary Clinton talk about another person’s unlikeability but she did. Clinton says about Bernie, “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician.”

At the same time, she’s pushing the fake Indian, Chief Warren.

Hillary’s four-part Hulu series, called ‘Hillary,’ is all about herself, re-introducing her to America for the zillionth time. It is set to premiere at Sundance, and she bloviates about Bernie Sanders in it.

“NOBODY LIKES HIM”

She was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter about the series and Hillary’s comments about Bernie do stand out. Hillary wants to take him out and she’s promoting Elizabeth Warren, one of two candidates endorsed by the NY Times. The other is Amy Klobuchar, an unlikely winner.

The interviewer asked Hillary, “In the doc, you’re brutally honest on Sanders: “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.” That assessment still hold?

“Yes, it does,” said Hillary.

The interviewer, Nanette somebody, asked if she’d endorse him if he won the primary.

“I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters.”

Then she went on about the Bernie Bros since she doesn’t have quotes from him. “It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”

Cute how she later ties that into the recent phony brouhaha with Elizabeth Warren over Bernie’s alleged comment that a woman can’t win the presidency. Hillary is so predictable.

Hillary continued, “And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it. And I don’t think we want to go down that road again where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you try to get some distance from it, but you either don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing or you’re just giving them a wink and you want them to go after Kamala [Harris] or after Elizabeth [Warren]. I think that that’s a pattern that people should take into account when they make their decisions.”

This from a woman who started the Obama birth certificate rumor and who helped launch and continue a fake Russia-Trump collusion fiasco for three years. Recently, she accused the President again and a couple Democrats of working with Russians.

Nanette asked Hillary about the alleged comment by Bernie that a woman couldn’t win.

“Well, number one, I think [that sentiment] is untrue, which we should all say loudly. I mean, I did get more votes both in the primary, by about 4 million, and in the general election, by about 3 million. I think that both the press and the public have to really hold everybody running accountable for what they say and what their campaign says and does.”

Acting as if the lying fake Indian was telling the truth and Bernie is the obvious liar, Hillary said, “That’s particularly true with what’s going on right now with the Bernie campaign having gone after Elizabeth with a very personal attack on her.”

She claims it’s a pattern.

“Then this argument about whether or not or when he did or didn’t say that a woman couldn’t be elected, it’s part of a pattern. If it were a one-off, you might say, “OK, fine.” But he said I was unqualified. I had a lot more experience than he did and got a lot more done than he had, but that was his attack on me. I just think people need to pay attention because we want, hopefully, to elect a president who’s going to try to bring us together, and not either turn a blind eye or actually reward the kind of insulting, attacking, demeaning, degrading behavior that we’ve seen from this current administration.”

In the end, it’s always about her, and fake claims of sexism.

We don’t support Bernie since he’s a communist, but how is Hillary any better? She’s as far-left, wants another 300 million people in the country through the open borders, loves high taxes, thinks the Constitution is living but not the unborn, and we could go on with her disregard for national security and her many, many lies.