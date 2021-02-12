Hillary says senators who vote to acquit are co-conspirators









Hillary Clinton is using an Alinsky tactic to scare the Republican senators into voting to convict Donald Trump. There isn’t evidence to convict as she falsely claims. In a tweet, she basically threatens the senators, knowing the media will run with it. Her argument is, if the senators don’t vote to convict, they are co-conspirators.

If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense. It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2021

Harvard Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz addressed it last night on ‘Hannity.’ He brought up the point that this is a serious First Amendment issue, and Democrats are trying to silence Americans.

Watch:



This is a complete waste of time while we have COV, the CCP, Russia, and children not in school. Watch Rep. Zeldin:



