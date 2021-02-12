Hillary says senators who vote to acquit are co-conspirators

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Hillary Clinton is using an Alinsky tactic to scare the Republican senators into voting to convict Donald Trump. There isn’t evidence to convict as she falsely claims. In a tweet, she basically threatens the senators, knowing the media will run with it. Her argument is, if the senators don’t vote to convict, they are co-conspirators.

Harvard Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz addressed it last night on ‘Hannity.’ He brought up the point that this is a serious First Amendment issue, and Democrats are trying to silence Americans.

Watch:

This is a complete waste of time while we have COV, the CCP, Russia, and children not in school. Watch Rep. Zeldin:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.