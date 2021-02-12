Macron warns the US is an existential threat to France









Politicians and prominent intellectuals say social theories from the United States on race, gender and post-colonialism are a threat to French identity and the French republic. ~ NY Times American-style black question” was a “totally artificial importation” to France…it was all driven by “hatred of the West, as a white civilization.” ~ Historian Pierre-André Taguieff

The threat is said to be existential. It fuels secessionism. Gnaws at national unity. Abets Islamism. Attacks France’s intellectual and cultural heritage. That threat is the United States wokism and cancel culture.

That warning was written on the pages of the far-left NY Times.

“Certain social science theories entirely imported from the United States,’’ said President Emmanuel Macron.

“There’s a battle to wage against an intellectual matrix from American universities,’’ warned Mr. Macron’s education minister.

It’s not just France, Trudeau of Canada is echoing the same deep concerns. You have two of the most liberal leaders in the world worried about America destroying the world. And we are.

MACRON WARNS FRANCE TO STAY AWAY FROM AMERICAN IDEOLOGY

In a speech in October on the ‘Fight against Separatism’, Macron warned against leaving “the intellectual debate to others” as he cautioned of the “certain social science theories entirely imported from the United States.”

His education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer also warned in October that there is a “battle to wage against an intellectual matrix from American universities.”

AMERCIANS PUSHING A HATE WHITE CIVILIZATION AGENDA

Some French intellects have also argued that American universities are to blame for giving justification to acts of terrorism carried out by Muslims.

Historian Pierre-André Taguieff argued in the same way that the “American-style black question” was a “totally artificial importation” to France.

He said that it was all driven by “hatred of the West, as a white civilization”

[It’s a totally artificial import to the U.S. also. It’s imported from the past and it is anti-white hatred and extremely far-left ideology driving it.]

“The common agenda of these enemies of European civilization can be summed up in three words: decolonize, demasculate, de-Europeanize,” Taguieff said.

“Straight white male — that’s the culprit to condemn and the enemy to eliminate.”

The fuse was lit after George Floyd was killed. The criminal with a long rap sheet was trying to pass a counterfeit bill while high on an overdose of serious drugs. He also had heart disease and COVID. An officer kept his knee on his neck far too long after he resisted arrest. Mr. Floyd might have died anyway, but politics helped write the death certificate.

Mass protests in France against police violence, inspired by the killing of George Floyd, challenged the official dismissal of race and systemic racism. A #MeToo generation of feminists confronted both male power and older feminists. A widespread crackdownfollowing a series of Islamist attacks raised questions about France’s model of secularism and the integration of immigrants from its former colonies.

JOE BIDEN IS PUSHING US HARD-LEFT

Meanwhile, American president Joe Biden has nominated left-wing officials known for extreme “wokeness” to high office. Biden’s pick to be Deputy Secretary of Education praised a radical who accused school teachers of murdering the spirits of black children, at a school diversity training. As Fox News notes, Biden gave her an extremely complimentary introduction. But does he even know what he’s saying. He’s driven by the communist handlers who really run things. CNS News notes.

Biden’s pick for civil-rights czar advocated black supremacy. Kristen Clarke, nominated to be the top official at the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, opposed a court ruling that protected white voters from being disenfranchised in a majority-black county. She also exhibited racism and anti-Semitism at Harvard Law School. Writing in the Harvard Crimson,

Clarke cited a number of “experts” regarding what she called the “truth” about the “genetic differences between blacks and whites.”

She posited that “human mental processes are controlled by melanin—that same chemical which gives blacks their superior physical and mental abilities.” Additionally, “melanin endows blacks with greater mental, physical, and spiritual abilities.”

Even the liberal editors of The Crimson found Clarke’s “racist theories” to be “outrageous,” saying that Clarke had “resorted to bigotry, pure and simple.”

She’s not the only one. The Biden administration is filled with these people.

THE DANGEROUS BIDEN ECONOMY

President Biden’s fiscal policy is also to the left of France’s in some ways. Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that economists say would shrink the economy in the long run. Even some Democratic economists say it is too big and poorly targeted, and could cause harmful inflation. It would also increase America’s national debt to dangerous levels.

Biden’s stimulus seeks to raise the minimum wage to $15, which is well above France’s minimum wage. The $15 minimum wage probably will not become a reality, because the minimum-wage probably can’t be increased as part of the “reconciliation process” (the process that will be used to pass the rest of the stimulus package).

A $15 minimum wage would increase the budget deficit by $58 billion, and wipe out at least 1.4 million jobs.

The extreme hard-left is destroying the United States, and even the most left-wing leaders in the world know it.

Related